Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $24.72 million and $1.10 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.00 or 0.07001292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $623.14 or 0.01341147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00375432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00134953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $274.52 or 0.00590840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.31 or 0.00345023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.07 or 0.00303615 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

