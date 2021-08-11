Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $9,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AL. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

