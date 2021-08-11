Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Buys 604 Shares of Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 604 shares of Air T stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $16,449.60.

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95. Air T, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a P/E ratio of -89.22 and a beta of 1.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

