Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

AIRG traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,447. Airgain has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $161.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22.

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airgain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

