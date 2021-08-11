Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.55, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 547.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

