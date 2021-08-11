Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $116.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,409. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

