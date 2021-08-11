Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 130,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,524. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $413.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

