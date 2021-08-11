Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 53.35% and a negative net margin of 188.28%.

KERN stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96.

Get Akerna alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KERN. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.