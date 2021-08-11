Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $33.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACI. Barclays upgraded Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

ACI opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACI. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

