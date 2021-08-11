Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading Up 28.8% This Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $184,405.41 and approximately $32.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00151717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00152826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.31 or 1.00129992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.29 or 0.00838721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

