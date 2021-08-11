Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Reduced by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 9.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$182.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,941. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.94. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.91 and a twelve month high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.