Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.56. Approximately 3,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 17,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 31.46% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

