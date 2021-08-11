Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $54.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.