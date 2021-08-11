Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €254.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €254.00 ($298.82) price objective from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

ALV stock opened at €201.30 ($236.82) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €211.16.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

