Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.07 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.12.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 279,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 94,469 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 48.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

