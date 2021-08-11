Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%.

Allot Communications stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 159,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

