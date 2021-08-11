Alpaca Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $214.16 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002728 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $176.95 million and $214.16 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00156270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,703.26 or 0.99786176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.35 or 0.00860996 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpaca Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.