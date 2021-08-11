Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 14.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $35.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

