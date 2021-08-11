Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.59

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.59 and last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 3799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

AMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 73.60% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

