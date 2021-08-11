Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,839,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 451,863 shares of company stock worth $284,497,177. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,753.79. 749,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,605.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

