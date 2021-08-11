Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%.

ALPN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 46,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,555. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ALPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $766,003.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 63,917 shares of company stock worth $895,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

