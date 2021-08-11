AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.25. AltaGas shares last traded at C$26.15, with a volume of 410,850 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

In related news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,172,600.

About AltaGas (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

