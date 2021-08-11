Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amarin were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.39.

AMRN stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 487.49 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

