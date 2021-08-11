Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $250.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Amedisys traded as low as $190.27 and last traded at $190.27, with a volume of 2543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.80.

Several other analysts have also commented on AMED. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.10.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

