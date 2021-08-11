Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 492.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.11. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $113.96 and a 12 month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

