Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $4 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 524,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $619.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 3.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

