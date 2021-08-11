Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 12,142 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFIN opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

