Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.50% of Nabors Industries worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,553,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 69,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBR opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.00. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $671.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.64.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

