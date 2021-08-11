AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

AmerisourceBergen has raised its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $10.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

NYSE ABC opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.72. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

