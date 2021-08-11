Analysts Anticipate Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $68,553,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

