Analysts Expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will report $1.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beacon Roofing Supply.

BECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.03. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

