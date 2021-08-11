Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.46. Koppers reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. Koppers has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.42.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after purchasing an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after purchasing an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 724,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

