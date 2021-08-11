Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

