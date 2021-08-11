Analysts Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. Level One Bancorp reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,607. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.98. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Level One Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.