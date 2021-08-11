Analysts Issue Forecasts for 5N Plus Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.23 million.

VNP has been the topic of several other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.21.

Shares of VNP opened at C$2.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.85. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$223.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.72.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$128,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,499,620. Also, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total transaction of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$210,675. Insiders bought 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697 over the last quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

