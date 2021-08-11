Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medallia, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medallia in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medallia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Medallia by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 259,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medallia during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Medallia by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Medallia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $277,100.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,910,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,895 shares of company stock worth $11,421,334. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

