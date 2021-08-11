Analysts Offer Predictions for Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after buying an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

