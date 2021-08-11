Analysts Offer Predictions for Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PING. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE:PING opened at $23.98 on Monday. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,907,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 637,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 509,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.