Analysts Set Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Target Price at $63.62

Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 106.67, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,983,307 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

