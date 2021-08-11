Analyzing Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) & CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) and CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Senior Living and CareMax, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00

CareMax has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.66%. Given CareMax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Senior Living -61.65% N/A -13.38% CareMax N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Senior Living and CareMax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.14 -$295.37 million N/A N/A CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A

CareMax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capital Senior Living.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.1% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of CareMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareMax beats Capital Senior Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes. It also offers assisted living services consist of personal care services, such as assistance with activities of daily living, including ambulation, bathing, dressing, eating, grooming, personal hygiene, and monitoring or assistance with medications; support services, including meals, assistance with social and recreational activities, laundry, general housekeeping, maintenance, and transportation services; and supplemental services, which include extra transportation, personal maintenance, and extra laundry, as well as special care services for residents with various forms of dementia. In addition, the company provides memory care services; and home care services through third-party providers. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 101 senior housing communities in 22 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 13,000 residents, including 60 owned and 12 leased senior housing communities. Capital Senior Living Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

