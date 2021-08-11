Analyzing Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) & Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and Virtus Investment Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00 Virtus Investment Partners 0 0 3 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.97%. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $327.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Virtus Investment Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Virtus Investment Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners 21.91% 28.58% 5.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and Virtus Investment Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners $603.90 million 3.94 $79.96 million $16.20 19.20

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio. The company was founded on November 1, 1995, and is headquartered in Hartford, CT.

