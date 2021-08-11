Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. dropped their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.43.

PLAN opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,767,601.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,980 shares of company stock worth $6,470,264 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

