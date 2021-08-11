Andrew D’amico Sells 1,700 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $204,238.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $592,350.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Andrew D’amico sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $119.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.56. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vicor by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

