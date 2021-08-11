Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.31. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Resources.
Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.
AR opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
About Antero Resources
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
