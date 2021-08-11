Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. On average, analysts expect Applied DNA Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.17.

APDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

