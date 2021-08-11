Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Announces Earnings Results

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AMTI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.11. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.