Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.05.

AAOI stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,008 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 70,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

