Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aptinyx stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.44. 388,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,733. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $166.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

