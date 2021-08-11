AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AQB. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $343.75 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

