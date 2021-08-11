Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

