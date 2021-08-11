Arden Trust Co Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,216. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

